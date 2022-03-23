Stufful Makes Pokemon Go Debut During Pokemon Go April 2022 Community Day Event

The Pokemon Go April Community Day details have been unveiled, and the next featured creature will be making its Pokemon Go debut during the three-hour event.

Stufful, the Flailing Pokemon, has been named the featured Pokemon during the Pokemon Go April Community Day event, which runs from 2 PM to 5 PM local time on April 23. Stufful will frequently appear in the wild during the event, with a small chance that trainers may encounter a shiny Stufful in their travels.

Multiple event bonuses have been announced for the event, including extra experience, increased durations for both Incense and Lure Modules, and trades requiring less Stardust while the event is running. Also, any Trainers that evolve a Stufful will get a Bewear that knows the special charged attack Drain Punch.

The full list of the Pokemon Go April Community Day even bonuses is below:

Event Bonuses All Trainers will have access to the following bonuses during the event: Triple the amount of experience earned for catching a Pokemon Doubled chance of receiving Stufful Candy XL after catching a Stufful Double the amount of Catch Candy received after catching a Pokemon Lure Module duration extended to three hours Incense duration extended to three hours All Trainers will be allowed one extra trade during and up to two hours after the event All trades will require 50% less Stardust during and up to two hours after the event Group Play Bonus : All Trainers who participate in the Pokemon Go April Community Day with other players will access this extra bonus: If enough Pokemon are caught near a single PokeStop with an active Lure Module, the tripled catch experience bonus will become a quadrupled catch experience bonus near that PokeStop for 30 minutes.

Special Research A Stufful-themed Community Day exclusive Special Research story called "Strong Stuff" will be available for purchase for $1

Event Bundles A special one-time-only Community Day Box will be available for 1,280 PokeCoins. A free one-time-only bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will also be available.

Stickers Trainers can find event-themed stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.



The Pokemon Go April 2022 Community Day is the first time a Pokemon has debuted during the monthly event since Mamoswine was made available during the February 2019 event featuring Swinub. Pokemon Go does have an event going on right now, Lush Jungle, where players can catch Fomantis, Lurantis, and the legendary Tapu Lele for the first time ever.