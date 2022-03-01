Stuck On Margit Or Godrick In Elden Ring? Do These 7 Things To Beat Them

If you can’t beat Margit in Elden Ring or find yourself stuck on Godrick the Grafted, you’re not alone. Elden Ring’s inaugural boss fights are exceptionally difficult even by FromSoftware standards, and they act as a primer for what to expect if you get stuck on future bosses. The solution isn’t just pouring more Runes into your Tarnished. If you’re willing to take a bit of time and invest in some new approaches, you’ll stand a better chance at both fights.

Try poison or bleed

Margit and Godrick are vulnerable to a couple of status effects, including bleed and poison. Clubs and maces build up the blood loss meter, or you can use the Reduvia Dagger if you’ve defeated Bloody Finger Nerijus near Murkwater. The blood loss meter--invisible to you, unless you’re the one bleeding--fills up after five hits or so before dealing high damage, so it’s not something you’ll see immediate effect from.

Poison is potentially more effective. Check the destroyed houses in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins and you’ll find Deserter’s Cookbook 2. One of its recipes teaches you how to craft Poisonbone Arrows. You’ll need a bow or crossbow of course, along with animal bones and Poisonbloom. Poisonbloom drops from the flower enemies in Limgrave’s Waypoint Ruins, and you should be able to get enough to craft a few Poisonbone Arrows.

The downside is how difficult using ranged attacks is with Margit, since he’s agile and covers the gap between you quickly. If you do land a few hits, you’ll see Poison work its effect over time. Faith characters can pick up the Poison Mist spell from the Teardrop Scarab near the Castle Morne Ramparts, though you have less control over this than you do the arrows.

Poison arrows give you an edge in any encounter, including boss fights

Make sure to use your summons

The Wolves or Jellyfish summons are ideal for both fights, and you should summon them as soon as you step through the fog barrier. The Wolves are more practical, since they damage Super Armor and create more opportunities for you to land critical hits. The Jellyfish is more of a distraction--a squishy shield with high HP that Margit or Godrick can attack while you attack them.

Enhance your weapons

This tip is one we can’t recommend enough. Weapon level matters so much more than character level in most of Elden Ring’s difficult fights. Whatever your primary weapon is, make sure to enhance it several times. If it’s a normal weapon, it should be at least +3 for the Margit fight, though higher would be better if you’re stuck. You can find Smithing Stones in mines or as enemy drops, and there are enough in Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula to let you reach levels high enough for dealing with Margit.

Make sure you’re using a strong weapon suitable for your combat focus as well. The Meteorite Staff is ideal for sorcery users, and we have a set of powerful weapons everyone else can get early in the game.

Don’t forget your buffs

The Flask of Wondrous Physik provides some buffs to your Endurance and strong attacks, handy for blocking and dealing heavier damage, but you should have a few good Ashes of War by this point as well. Quality Ashes, such as Determination, Storm Stomp, and Square Off, improve your strength and power up your attacks while active, so they’re good choices for this fight.

If you have at least 10 points invested in Faith, you may want to purchase the Flame Fortification Incantation from Corthyn in Roundtable Hold. This buffs your fire defense and can make a difference in the fight against Godrick.

Check your pockets

Elden Ring, like other Souls games, has an equipment weight system that complicates choosing which equipment to carry. It only applies to equipped armor and weapons, though it can make a significant difference in your mobility. Medium load is where you want to be, so you can dodge and move more quickly. If you’ve got a heavy weapon and armor equipped, make sure you’ve not crossed the threshold to “Heavy load,” which slows you down so much where it’s nearly impossible to dodge attacks effectively.

Sellen sells magic spells by the basement door

Meet the Glintstones

Those who’ve invested in Intelligence should grab a good staff and purchase these Glintstone spells from Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins:

Glintstone Stars: fires three Glintstone projectiles

Carian Slicer: Glintstone melee attack

Swift Glinstone Shard: rapid fire Glintstone shard attack

Carian Slicer and Swift Glintstone Shard need the Academy Scroll and Royal House Scroll, respectively. The Academy Scroll is in the graveyard southeast of the Church of Irith in Liurnia, and the Royal House Scroll is in a chest on the hill opposite the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave.

Come back later

Speaking of Liurnia, it’s worth reiterating you don’t have to deal with these fights right now. Margit, Godrick, and the entirety of Stormveil Castle are skippable. If it’s just too frustrating, take the shortcut to Liurnia, get some new gear, level up, and try again later.