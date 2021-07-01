Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC Gets July 15 Release Date, Survival Mode

Streets of Rage 4's upcoming DLC Mr. X Nightmare will bring a lot of new content to the game, and now it finally has a release date of July 15. As revealed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, the DLC will add three new characters to the mix, as well as a survival mode that's designed to push players to their limit.

The survival mode injects some RPG elements into the game's beat-'em-up formula, allowing players to choose perks in order to customize their character build. Obviously, some perks are more useful than others with certain characters, so it's up to players to figure out what build works best for them. Players will have to see how long they can last against hordes of enemies.

The new characters include Estel, a police officer that you fight as a boss as part of the core Streets of Rage 4 campaign, as well as returning grappler Max and martial artist Shiva. As players last longer in survival mode, they'll also unlock new moves for familiar characters like Axel and Cherry, which gives the game a whole new layer of depth.

In GameSpot's Streets of Rage 4 review, critic Heidi Kemps praised the game as a retro throwback that celebrates the best qualities of its series while still pushing it forward.

"All in all, though, Streets of Rage 4 is an admirable comeback for this long-dormant series," she wrote. "It looks great, sounds great, and plays very well. Even if the experience is relatively short, it's the sort of game you and your buddies can easily enjoy playing and re-playing. If you're craving some classic brawling action with a modern edge, these rage-filled streets are calling your name."