Streets Of Rage 4 Update Adds Multiplayer On Mobile This Month

As part of GameSpot's Swipe mobile show, publisher Playdigious announced the next big update for Streets of Rage 4 on mobile, and it's a big one.

An update coming on September 13 will add multiplayer to the mobile game. Additionally, all modes will be playable in co-op, and there is a new PvP battle mode coming to the game.

Streets of Rage 4 came to mobile this May and is currently available to download for $8 across iOS and Android, with extra DLC available as an additional purchase.

The mobile version of Streets of Rage 4, which was originally released in 2020, is a faithful port of the PC and console versions of the side-scrolling beat-em-up. It has a revamped interface for touchscreen controls. It also includes Game Center achievements, iCloud options on iOS so you can share your progress between devices, and compatibility with MFi controllers.