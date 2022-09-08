Streets Of Rage 4 Update Adds Multiplayer On Mobile This Month
The new update arrives September 13 and introduces multiplayer.
As part of GameSpot's Swipe mobile show, publisher Playdigious announced the next big update for Streets of Rage 4 on mobile, and it's a big one.
An update coming on September 13 will add multiplayer to the mobile game. Additionally, all modes will be playable in co-op, and there is a new PvP battle mode coming to the game.
Streets of Rage 4 came to mobile this May and is currently available to download for $8 across iOS and Android, with extra DLC available as an additional purchase.
The mobile version of Streets of Rage 4, which was originally released in 2020, is a faithful port of the PC and console versions of the side-scrolling beat-em-up. It has a revamped interface for touchscreen controls. It also includes Game Center achievements, iCloud options on iOS so you can share your progress between devices, and compatibility with MFi controllers.
