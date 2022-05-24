Streets Of Rage 4 Now Available On Mobile Devices

Streets of Rage 4 released on consoles and PC in 2020 and it represented the first numbered entry in the series since 1994. Thanks to impressive animation, art direction, and modernized beat-'em-up gameplay, the game was a well-regarded hit. Heidi Kemps gave the game an 8 in their Streets of Rage 4 review writing, "Streets of Rage 4 is an admirable comeback for this long-dormant series. It looks great, sounds great, and plays very well."

Today publisher Playdigious announced and released the game for iOS and Android devices. It's currently available to download for $7.99 on both platforms and you can also grab the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for an additional $2.99.

Thankfully the game can be played with a controller.

The mobile version appears to be a faithful port of the PC and console version of the game but with a revamped interface for touch-screen controls. It also includes Game Center achievements, iCloud options on iOS so you can share your progress between devices, and compatibility with MFicontrollers. The game's description page also boasts, "No microtransactions!"

You can purchase and download Streets of Rage 4 for iOS or Android by following the links. The next game from the folks behind Streets of Rage 4 is the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which looks better every time we see it.