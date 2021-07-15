Streets Of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Is Now Live, Adds Three New Characters

Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC is live on all platforms, and it brings a ton of new content to the game, including three new characters, customizable moves, a survival mode, and many balance changes. The new characters include Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder, and Shiva, all of whom served as bosses in the base game. The latter two are also characters from previous Streets of Rage games.

Survival mode is the other major addition that Mr. X Nightmare brings to the table. Players can select perks for their character and then fight to see how long they can last. Additionally, all characters now have selectable special moves that they can swap out to find a moveset that works best for them.

Along with the Mr. X Nightmare DLC, which costs $8, there is a free update for the game that adds a harder difficulty, an in-depth training mode, new color palettes, and a raft of balancing changes. For example, default Axel has gotten a major buff that should help him compete with top-tier characters like Adam Hunter. For more details, check out the patch notes below.

Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Patch Notes

Sound:

Fixed retro characters' sound

Added a new pickup star sound

Reworked weapon sounds

Added a sound (and screen shake) when falling into a hole

Gameplay:

Reduced player fall damage from 30 to 20

Vault jump now causes a longer stun

ALL characters:

Added better jab hitbox to match animation and work at close range

Weapon throw now hits at close range

ALL SOR1 characters:

More invincibility frames after their star move

ALL SOR2 characters:

Faster jump

SOR2 Blaze:

Combo is now faster and does more damage

Added wallbounce property on elbow

Back attack now has an extra bounce

Special moves now cost less health

Blitz move now makes you invincible and has better depth

Defensive special hits off the ground

Star move has better hitboxes

SOR2 skate:

Defensive special now hits off the ground

SOR2 Axel:

Defensive special now hits off the ground

Fixed star move not recovering green health

Blitz longer distance

Longer jab hitbox

SOR2 Max:

Slightly faster walk speed

Bigger grab range

Blitz longer distance

SOR3 Axel:

Star move now recovers green health

Blitz hits off the ground

Better combo hitboxes

Faster run speed

SOR3 Blaze:

Better charge attack

Added wallbounce property on elbow

Combo is now faster

Back attack now has an extra bounce

Defensive special can now hit off the ground

Special moves now cost less health

Offensive special has better juggle properties and can wallbounce

SOR3 Skate:

Blitz does more damage

Defensive special hits off the ground

Offensive special now costs less health

Better jab hitbox

SOR3 Shiva:

Better star move hitboxes

Better jab hitbox

SOR3 Zan:

Better jab hitbox

Can now pick up food while holding energy orb

SOR4 Axel:

Longer jump

Star move has bigger damage and longer active frames

Air special has shorter recovery, bigger depth, bigger damage, more active frames

Air kick combo does more damage

Combo does more damage

Blitz does more damage and ignores enemy's weight

Back attack has better wallbounce properties

Headbutt is invincible

SOR4 Adam:

Air special does 2 more hits

SOR4 Cherry:

Blitz can not fall into holes

SOR4 Floyd:

Better jab range

Better hitbox on combo

Added weapon specials

Enemies:Karatekas:

Can not parry thrown bodies anymore

Longer grab struggle time

Raven: