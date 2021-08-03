Street Fighter’s Guile And Cammy Coming To Fortnite

Two more Street Fighters will be dropping onto Fortnite island, as Capcom and Epic Games announce Guile and Cammy are coming to the battle royale.

The announcement was made during the Street Fighter V Summer Update livestream. A teaser appeared on the official Fortnite Twitter account showing the Battle Bus flying over the US and United Kingdom, a subtle tease to the two characters.

Each skin will include two styles, a back bling, and an emote. Guile sports his trademark fatigues in his default skin, but he also features the Glistening Guile Variant along with a K.O. back bling. Cammy's extra style is the Tactical Cammy Variant, while her back bling is Borealis Backer. An extra gear bundle, the Cammy and Guile Gear Bundle, will include Guile's Knuckle Buster Pickaxe, Cammy'’s Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe, and the V-Trigger Vector Glider.

The Guile and Cammy skins coming to Fortnite.

An in-game competition, the Cammy Cup, will begin August 5 and allow players to earn the Cammy skin early. Players must score a minimum of eight points in order to win the rewards.

Guile and Cammy are not the first Street Fighter characters to join Epic's battle royale. Ryu and Chun-Li were added to the game in February 2021 as part of Chapter 2 Season 5.

Guile and Cammy will be available in the Fortnite item shop beginning August 8 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.