Street Fighter V's Final Season 2 DLC Character Revealed

As promised, Capcom has revealed its final Street Fighter V Season 2 DLC character at the 2017 South East Asia Major tournament this weekend. Zeku, the "ever-changing ninja" has returned.

A familiar face from Street Fighter Alpha 2, Zeku was once Guy's teacher who taught him the ways of Bushinryu, a style of ninjutsu. Guy eventually went onto succeed him as the 39th master of Bushinryu, and Zeku mysteriously disappeared shortly after this. But now, Zeku has returned to create his own group of ninjas and forge a new fighting style.

From his reveal trailer, Zeku appears to be a very close-quarters fighter with relentless kicks, jabs, and stomps. He also has the ability to switch between two forms: his older, blonde self, and one that appears to have a striking resemblance to Strider Hiryu, another classic Capcom character. Both forms of his character will have three costumes as well.

Zeku will be available separately for £5/$6 or with the Season 2 pass alongside previously released characters Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, and Menat for £23/$30 on October 24. While you wait, make sure to check out the title's latest DLC bundle of costumes for Halloween.