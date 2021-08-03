Street Fighter V Final DLC Character Confirmed As Original Character; Luke To Arrive In November

Street Fighter V's updates will end with an entirely new character, as Capcom has announced the final downloadable character for the game: Luke, a mixed martial artist.

The announcement was made during the Street Fighter V Summer Update livestream, where a small teaser video of the new character was shown. Luke shows off a few of his moves, including being able to charge up moves for extra damage and a quick punch projectile.

Not much information was given on the character, other than he represents "the future of the franchise" according to the developers on the livestream. Luke was confirmed for a November release, with more information to come. There is a character named Luke on the official Shadaloo Character Guide website, but it is unknown if this is the same Luke.

Luke was one of three characters highlighted in the Summer Update, with Oro and Akira seeing full reveals and an August 16 release date. Capcom also announced a continuation of its partnership with Epic Games, as Cammy and Guile will join Fortnite on August 8.