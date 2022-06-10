Street Fighter 6 Will Let You Mock Ryu's Fireball With Unique Taunts

Since the State of Play livestream on June 2, the official Street Fighter 6 Twitter has been posting frequent updates about the game's many new features, including the addition of Guile during Summer Game Fest. The most recent tease is on the cheeky side, as the tweet seems to be teasing a unique taunt feature.

The brief clip shows Luke and Ryu squaring off, when Ryu pounds his fists together and shouts "Come on!" Luke answers Ryu's taunt with one of his own, only Luke pretends to throw a fireball while mockingly shouting "Hadouken!"

And now, we proudly present Luke and Ryu taunting in #StreetFighter6! Will Ryu stand for this mockery or be a Chad and do something about it?! Or does he have more ways to respond... 😲 pic.twitter.com/tHR2GJKa9x — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 10, 2022

The tweet makes reference not only to the unique dig at Ryu, but also asks "does he have more ways to respond?" This would imply that characters may have multiple taunts as well, signaling a complete overhaul of the one-taunt system of previous games. With the Capcom Showcase coming June 13 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM PT, we may learn more about this change soon.

Street Fighter 6 was first teased in February 2022 after the Capcom Cup competition. The game was then unveiled during Sony's recent State of Play, which confirmed the game will launch in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.