Street Fighter 6 Will Have Cross-Play And Use Rollback Netcode

The Street Fighter 6 news just keeps getting better and better. Shortly after Guile's big reveal at Summer Game Fest Live, more details about the upcoming seventh entry in the Street Fighter series regarding the game's multiplayer have surfaced. According to GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain, who got the chance to play the game during Summer Game Fest Live's Days of Play, Street Fighter 6 uses rollback netcode. In addition, popular fighting game YouTuber Maximillian Dood revealed the developers told him the game will feature cross-play.

Confirmed from the devs directly. Street Fighter VI will have cross play. — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) June 10, 2022

For those unfamiliar with rollback netcode, it refers to the method of navigating latency wherein your console predicts what move the person you're fighting against online will do next in order to avoid input delay. By treating your opponent as a computer rather than another player, the game intelligently predicts what move they might use next, then essentially rolls it back and replaces it with the proper move if they wind up not executing it. While this might sound like it leads to a whole lot of intrusive "rollbacks," the computer tends to be very intuitive and the rollbacks, barely noticeable. In recent years, this has become a preferred feature in fighting games, as input delay can make or break a match.

Combined with cross-play between platforms, these features prop Street Fighter 6 up to be the go-to fighting game of 2023. Capcom has stated they plan to redefine the Street Fighter series with the upcoming title, and these implementations--in addition to improved mechanics--seem like sure fire ways to.

Street Fighter 6 is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.