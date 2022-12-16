Street Fighter 6's Second Beta Test Is Now Live

Street Fighter 6's second closed beta test began on December 16 and ends on December 19. Ahead of the second beta, Bandai Namco posted a Twitter thread of tips. If you've participated in the first beta test, then the info should mostly be familiar.

#StreetFighter6 Closed Beta Test #2 will be live in few hours!

Here's a thread of some settings tips that may be useful for you, so check them out below💡 [1/11]

Check the FAQ here for basic information:https://t.co/ynLNx7Zqrl pic.twitter.com/sE9BvcWVuJ — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 16, 2022

The Battle Tutorial is replayable, and it will pop up when players access the Battle Hub for the first time. For Battle Settings and Control Types, check out the tips Bandai Namco provided below.

Character Customization : Custom avatar can only be created once.

: Custom avatar can only be created once. Battle Setting: Get to Battle Settings by pressing □/X/R(Keyboard). You'll see Ranked Match and Casual Match options.

Get to Battle Settings by pressing □/X/R(Keyboard). You'll see Ranked Match and Casual Match options. Control Type : Go to Battle Settings, and select the Character tab. Press △/Y/T to apply control types to the full roster of characters.

: Go to Battle Settings, and select the Character tab. Press △/Y/T to apply control types to the full roster of characters. Device Menu: This is a menu for switching gear sets. Press Touchpad (PS5), View button (Xbox Series X|S), or Spacebar (Keyboard).

This is a menu for switching gear sets. Press Touchpad (PS5), View button (Xbox Series X|S), or Spacebar (Keyboard). Multi Menu: Go here for Options, Gameplay Tips, Friends, and Replays. Press Option/Start/Tab. Battle controls can also be changed here with a keyboard.

There's also a Street Fighter 6 beta test general FAQ for hardware recommendations, cross-play, and more questions.

Street Fighter 6 releases on June 2, as officially announced during The Game Awards. The date leaked through an Amazon listing and was later confirmed during the award show. In the new SF6 trailer shown at TGA, four new fighters made their debut. SF6 will have 18 characters in total for the base game, and for more information, check out our list of confirmed Street Fighter 6 characters.