Street Fighter 6 Preorders Are Live, Comes With Multiple Bonuses
Street Fighter 6 releases on June 2 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Street Fighter 6, the long-awaited entry in the beloved fighting series, finally has a release date. It launches on June 2, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS4, and preorders are available now. The announcement came during The Game Awards alongside a trailer showing off new characters. Three different editions are up for grabs, and it sure sounds like diehard fans will want to pick up the Deluxe or Ultimate versions for access to extra characters. And for the most dedicated of Street Fighter fans, GameStop has an exclusive $250 Collector's Edition. Preorders could sell out quickly, so you may want to lock in your order quickly.
Street Fighter 6 preorder bonuses
Regardless of which version you opt for, you'll get bonuses if you preorder. All editions come with a bonus outfit color for six characters: Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken. Additionally, PlayStation users who preorder a digital copy will receive exclusive bonuses: 18 special player titles and chat stickers.
Preorder Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition
$60
Street Fighter 6's standard edition is available to preorder at major retailers for $60. Even the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions cost $60, which is nice to see since $70 is becoming more and more common. It's also worth noting that Street Fighter 6 comes with a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5. PlayStation users can preorder digital editions on PSN, and the game is also available to preorder on Steam, too.
Preorder Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition
$85
Street Fighter 6's $85 Deluxe edition comes with a bunch of goodies, most notably the Year 1 Character Pass. With the pass, you get four additional characters and new outfit colors for them. In addition to the Year 1 Pass, you can get 4,200 Drive Tickets (in-game currency). The Deluxe edition is available in physical and digital formats. Those who prefer digital can order now on PSN and Steam.
Preorder Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition
$105
Street Fighter 6's $105 Ultimate edition is only available in digital format. The Ultimate edition comes with the Year 1 Ultimate Pass, which contains four additional characters and four additional character costumes--just like the Year 1 Pass in the Deluxe edition. But you also get two additional costumes for all four characters. Outside of the Year 1 Pass, you'll also gain access to two bonus stages and 7,700 Drive Tickets.
Preorder Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition
$250
The GameStop-exclusive Collector's Edition is only available for Xbox and PlayStation editions of the game. It comes with everything in the Ultimate edition as well as a bunch oh physical collectibles:
- MadGear Box
- Pop Up Parade figures (Luke and Kimberly)
- Sticker set
- Art book
- Figure Diorama boards
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation