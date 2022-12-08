Street Fighter 6 Preorders Are Live, Comes With Multiple Bonuses

Street Fighter 6, the long-awaited entry in the beloved fighting series, finally has a release date. It launches on June 2, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS4, and preorders are available now. The announcement came during The Game Awards alongside a trailer showing off new characters. Three different editions are up for grabs, and it sure sounds like diehard fans will want to pick up the Deluxe or Ultimate versions for access to extra characters. And for the most dedicated of Street Fighter fans, GameStop has an exclusive $250 Collector's Edition. Preorders could sell out quickly, so you may want to lock in your order quickly.

Street Fighter 6 preorder bonuses

Street Fighter 6 preorder bonus

Regardless of which version you opt for, you'll get bonuses if you preorder. All editions come with a bonus outfit color for six characters: Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, and Ken. Additionally, PlayStation users who preorder a digital copy will receive exclusive bonuses: 18 special player titles and chat stickers.