Street Fighter 6 Is Aiming To Redefine The Series With Its New Gameplay Mechanics

The latest reveal trailer for Street Fighter 6 during this week's PlayStation State of Play event showed off more than just fast punches and a vibrant art style, as Capcom is looking to shake up the series with a few new gameplay ideas.

In a PlayStation Blog update, Capcom explained that it wanted this edition of the long-running fighting game series to appeal to both veterans and newcomers, resulting in a game that the company describes as classic Street Fighter that has been built for the modern era.

On the visual side of the game's development, the RE Engine--which was previously used to create Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Village, and Devil May Cry 5--is being used to blend subtle details with colorful splashes of paint and graffiti. This art design is used to complement the personality of the game's roster, which features several icons as well as new faces.

One of those new faces is Luke, who works as a martial arts instructor for a private military company. His special moves include DDT, a powerful throw activated after the first hit of an Overdrive Flash Knuckle attack, and Fatal Shot, which lets him fire an additional shockwave after an Overdrive Sand Blast.

Street Fighter 6's new and iconic faces.

Gallery

The other new face in Street Fighter 6 is Jamie, a peacekeeper from Chinatown who looks up to Street Fighter III's Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. His fighting style incorporates drunken boxing, breakdancing, and chugging a ki-unleashing drink. Jamie's special move The Devil Inside lets him raise his Drink level and access extra moves with a quick gulp from his gourd, and Luminous Dive Kick is described as a useful surprise attack or a way to close the distance between fighters.

Representing the old guard of Street Fighter 6, Ryu and Chun-Li are back in action. Ryu can use the Hashogeki attack as a follow-up after block strings and combos, and Denjin Charge can be used to enhance his special moves. Chun-Li can rise into the air with a flurry of Tensho Kicks, and Serenity Stream switches her to a low, stationary fighting stance that alters her attack moves.

All fighters will have access to the Drive System, a system of five special moves that players can experiment with. Drive Impact is a powerful strike that can absorb an opponent’s incoming attack and send them flying, Drive Parry can repel an attack and refill your Drive Gauge, Drive Rush allows for the gap to be quickly closed between fighters, Drive Reversal adds counterattacks for when you're pushed into a corner, and each character has an Overdrive Art that is similar to EX Moves from past games.

Uniting all of these ideas are two distinct control types, Classic and Modern. Veterans can expect to use familiar inputs with the six-button layout of Classic Control, while Modern Control Type allows for easier inputs where a special move can be performed by combining a special move button with one directional input. Street Fighter 6 is scheduled to arrive in 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.