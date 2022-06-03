Street Fighter 6 Features Has A Real-Time Commentary Feature

Like most modern fighting games, Street Fighter 6 is aiming to be both exciting to play and watch, and Capcom is looking to improve the spectatorship of the game with a real-time commentary feature.

In a PS Blog post, Capcom said that it's working with well-known fighting game community commentators and other recognizable faces to incorporate their voices directly into the game. The idea is that players will be able to feel the excitement of being in a competitive match, with esports commentary calling the shots of each match just like in a real tournament.

The commentary will also provide easy-to-understand explanations about gameplay, so that newcomers can have a better grasp of the mechanics and incorporate those lessons into future matches. Currently, the real-time commentary feature will support subtitles in 13 languages for more accessibility, and the first commentators joining the program are Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez and Aru. More details on the rest of the line-up will be announced in a future update.

In case you missed it, Capcom debuted the first gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6 during this week's PlayStation State of Play event. The latest entry in the series looks more vibrant and energetic than ever, has plenty of new faces on its roster, and several gameplay features that are designed to make it welcoming for both veterans and newcomers. You can expect the game to arrive in 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.