Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Coming October 7, Will Feature Cross-Play

During the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, a closed beta test was announced for Street Fighter 6 beginning October 7 and running until October 10.

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta test will run on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will feature cross-play across all current generation platforms and PC. The game is also coming to PlayStation 4, but that will not be included in the test.

Announcing the Closed Beta Test for #StreetFighter6, taking place from October 7-10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam!

👤 8 Characters

🌐 Online Matches

🥋 Training Mode

🕹️ Crossplay

...and more!

🌐 Details - https://t.co/euPRT4Ie89 pic.twitter.com/EqFxaYkvVM — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 15, 2022

The beta will focus on the Battle Hub, an in-game hub where players can both face off in SF6 matches and pair up to play classic Capcom games including Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, Final Fight, and more.

Playable modes include ranked matches, casual matches, open tournaments, and more. The beta will also include the character creation suite, allowing players to create their own avatar for use in the Battle Hub. The playable roster for the closed beta is as follows:

Luke

Jamie

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

Street Fighter 6 is the latest in Capcom's storied fighting franchise, and it marks the series' debut on current-gen consoles. It will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.