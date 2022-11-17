Street Fighter 6's AI-Assisted Dynamic Control Scheme Will Let Your Parents Easily Beat You Up

Mastering special moves and complex combos in Street Fighter games requires plenty of skill, but for Street Fighter 6, Capcom is planning to make the game more approachable with three separate control schemes. While the Modern control scheme streamlines the input process in comparison to the Classic setup, the Dynamic control scheme option does more heavy lifting for a player by executing attacks based on positioning.

An in-game AI helps gauge the best best attack for the situation, essentially allowing a player to unleash one-button combos, gap-closing moves from mid-range, and automatic projectiles from long-range. For example, auto attacks are performed with the circle, square, and X buttons on a PlayStation controller, thus helping a player learn fewer inputs on a controller.

The catch here is that the Dynamic control scheme will only be available in local play, ensuring that all players can have fun in couch co-op matches. Modern and Classic controls will still be available across all game modes.

The Dynamic controls were inspired by button-mashing, with Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama mentioning in an interview with Game Informer that Capcom wanted something important and something that makes a difference happen by randomly pressing buttons."

Street Fighter 6 will launch in 2023 for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S. Capcom has shown off plenty of the roster so far, and Street Fighter fans can look forward to throwing down with classic characters such as Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li alongside newcomers such as Kimberly. Beyond the approachable controls, one other key feature of Street Fighter 6 will be its World Tour hub, where players can create custom (and often horrifying) avatars to represent them on the global stage of the Battle Hub.