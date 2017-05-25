Street Fighter 5's Next Major Update Arrives May 30, Includes A Classic Stage

Capcom has announced its next major Street Fighter 5 update will arrive on May 30, bringing with it a new features, a character, and a stage to battle it out on.

The new stage is Flamenco Tavern, which is in Spain. As fans of the series will notice, it's inspired by Vega's stage from Street Fighter 2. As in its previous version, Vega players will be able to leap onto the steel fence, climb around it, and then launch themselves at their enemies. Flamenco Tavern will be available for $4/€4 or 70,000 Fight Money.

The Thailand stage that was released and then pulled due to unintentional inclusion of religious references in its music, has been reintroduced. The new version, which has an alternative theme, is available for $4/€4 or 70,000 Fight Money

The re-engineered Capcom Fighters Network will also launch on that day, providing an overhauled online multiplayer experience. Along with new will be balance changes, monthly challenges, and new character Ed, who you can see more of here.

Here's some of the balance changes coming as part of the update:

Balrog

Turn Punch ① Level 1 - 6 Motion: Added throw invincibility for frames 1-18F. ② Level 1 - 3 Motion: Changed to upper body and projectile invincibility from frames 3-18F. ③ Level 4 - 6 Motion: Changed to attack and projectile invincibility from frames 3-18F. ④ Level 7 - 10 (Final) Motion: Changed to complete invincibility from frames 1-18F



R.Mika

Passion Press hitbox was reduced

Dhalsim

Stand Heavy: Punch total frames changed from 44F ⇒ 42F

Back Throw: Reduced the distance from the opponent after hit.

In other Street Fighter news, following the recent unveiling of a new Chun-Li statue, Pop Culture Shock Collectibles has now shared more images of it, and it looks very cool.