Street Fighter 5 Summer Update 2021 Livestream Set For August 3

Capcom announced that it will hold a one-hour Twitch livestream to talk about Street Fighter 5. Titled Summer Update 2021, the presentation goes live on August 3 and will include information on upcoming Season 5 content.

The game's Twitter account revealed the news. The Summer Update 2021 livestream is exclusive to Twitch and kicks off at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET on Tuesday, August 3. It'll stream on the Capcom Fighters and Twitch Gaming channels with an hour of new updates, live commentary, and reveals.

In particular, the upcoming livestream will include details on Street Fighter 5's Season 5 content, which includes new characters (like Akira and Oro), stage, and costumes. Fans can also expect information on balance changes and mechanic adjustments. We might even learn a release date for all this.

The #SFVSummerUpdate2021 show is coming your way, exclusively on Twitch!

Join us for updates and behind the scenes looks on #SFV including Oro, Akira, and more!

🔔 https://t.co/5IhVRFAoLC pic.twitter.com/KbdbY3ZJ4o — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 28, 2021

Twitch streamers looking to co-stream the Summer Update 2021 presentation can sign up to become official partners. Doing so presents perks like game details prior to the livestream's start and co-streamer logos.

In other fighting game news, developer NetherRealm announced that gruesome brawler Mortal Kombat 11 sold some 12 million copies to date. Meanwhile, Arc System Works' Guilty Gear Strive just received a new DLC character that fights with an alien-filled coffin because, well, video games.