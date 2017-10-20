Street Fighter 5 Rolls Out More DLC Costumes Soon, See Them Here

Not long after revealing the new DLC character for Street Fighter V, Capcom has now unveiled new DLC costumes. The fighting game will soon introduce new looks for three of its characters.

As pictured in the gallery below, these are the latest in the line of "sports" costumes for Street Fighter V. Kolin, Zangief, and Karin each get one, though none of these look like traditional sport uniforms (and Kolin's likely to be very cold).

All three of these costumes launch on October 24. Specific pricing was not announced, but earlier sport costumes go for $4 each, and that's likely to again be the case here. We'll report back when we learn more.

Also coming on October 24 is the aforementioned new character: Zeku. He makes his return from Street Fighter Alpha 2 and marks the final character to be released as part of Season 2. Zeku will sell for $6/£5 on his own or as part of the Season 2 pass--which includes DLC characters Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, and Menat--for $30/£23.