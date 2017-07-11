Street Fighter 5 EVO Finals Will Be Broadcast On ESPN 2 Again

Esports are increasingly getting airtime on TV channels, and the 2017 EVO fighting game tournament is the next step. ESPN announced recently that the Street Fighter V finals at the tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Starting at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET on July 16, the television channel will air the Street Fighter V World Championship. This is the second time that ESPN 2 has broadcast the event; the 2016 tournament was the first.

President of EVO Joey Cuellar stated in a press release, "Fighting games bring a tremendous level of hype and excitement, and Evo's mission is to share that experience with fans worldwide. We're pleased to team up with ESPN to bring this game to new audiences."

This is the latest event in ESPN's increasingly frequent esports broadcasts. Last year, for example, in addition to airing EVO, ESPN also brought Halo 5: Guardians to the Winter X Games, and previous years witnessed Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Call of Duty competitions at the X Games. This year, Rocket League will be featured at the Summer X Games and streamed live on ESPN 3. Rocket League also has a television broadcast deal with NBC Sports.

In other EVO news, it was recently revealed that Street Fighter EX developer Arika will show off its new game in a playable form at the tournament.