Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition Release Date Announced; Has New Modes And Redesigned Gameplay

Capcom has announced Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, a new version of its flagship fighting game that will be available for PlayStation 4 and PC from January 16, 2018. The updated version will include post-release content from Season 1 and Season 2 of the game, as well as a number of new gameplay changes.

In terms of characters, there will be a total of 28 fighters, comprised of the original roster plus the DLC characters, one of which is still yet to be revealed. More significantly, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will introduce a second V-Trigger for every character. This, according to Capcom, "will significantly change their playstyle."

"You may need to relearn your main or perhaps try another character, which speaks to you in a different way due to their alternate abilities," it says.

Details on these secondary V-Triggers have not yet been provided, but Capcom says to "stay tuned for more information" in the future. Also being added is a new Arcade Mode "ripe with nostalgia," an Extra Battle Mode, a gallery, and a redesigned user-interface.

For those that already own Street Fighter V, "all the new gameplay-related content--Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, a second V-Trigger, the Gallery, and more--will be available as part of a free in-game update." Otherwise, the game will be available for $40. Pricing in other regions has not yet been confirmed.

Street Fighter V is currently in its second season of content updates. Its last DLC character, Menat, was released in August 29. Capcom also previously revealed more DLC costumes for Street Fighter V's character. Four new outfits became available on August 29 to coincide with the fighting game series' 30th anniversary. The costumes are for M. Bison, Guile, Ibuki, and Karin and you can see screenshots of the outfits here.

There's also a range of 13 outfits, including a range of Halloween and school-inspired costumes for Cammy, M. Bison, and many other characters. For those looking for something other than outfits, Capcom has released a new stage: English Manor. This is a castle that "overlooks a sweeping landscape with the Northern Lights hovering up above" very much inspired by Cammy's classic stage. Players can purchase it for $4 or 70,000 in-game Fight Money.