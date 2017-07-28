Street Fighter 2 Switch Called A "Smash Hit," As Capcom Reports Stronger Financials

Capcom has detailed its financial performance for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, showing an increase in both sales and profit over the same period in 2016.

Sales were cited as $105 million, which is around a 7% rise over 2016's $98 million. Operating profit, meanwhile, was $7.4 million, which represents around a 13% increase over the $6.5 million from the previous year.

Capcom said this improvement was in part due to reduction of expenses in the quarter. However, it also highlighted a number of games that contributed, including Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers for the Nintendo Switch, Resident Evil 7, and Monster Hunter XX.

Ultra Street Fighter II launched in May 2017, and Capcom described it as having "an excellent start," proving to be a "smash hit." Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter XX, both of which were launched in the previous fiscal year, also "contributed to revenue to a certain extent."

Capcom's other businesses also contributed to the increases in financial performance. The arcade operation business delivered improved sales, while licensing and the royalties from sale of character merchandise was up 13.2% over the same three-month period in 2016.

Looking ahead, Capcom's next major release is Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. It launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 19. We got to speak with the game's associate producer Peter Rosas and producer Michael Evans at E3 2017 last month and you can read our full interview here.