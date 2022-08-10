Streamline Your Desktop With This 13-In-1 USB Hub

The device offers 13 inputs and can support a triple-monitor setup.

By on

Comments

One of the easiest ways to simplify your desktop setup is by adding a USB-C hub. These nifty gadgets give you an easy way to connect your laptop to external storage, monitors, peripherals, and more without the need for lengthy cables. And right now, this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI is on sale for just $60--making it an enticing option.

13-in-1 Docking Station With Dual HDMI

$60 (was $70)

This docking station connects to your laptop through USB-C, meaning older laptops that lack full USB-C support won’t be compatible without an adapter. The dock comes with (surprise!) 13 ports, which lets you make the following connections:

  • 2x HDMI ports
  • 3x USB 3.0
  • 1x USB 2.0
  • 1x USB-C PD Charging
  • 1x SD card
  • 1x TF card
  • 1x VGA port
  • 1x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1x 3.5 AUX port

All those ports give you the ability to set up a three-monitor display--one that your laptop can quickly disconnect from when you need to hit the road. The dock is also fast enough to support your mouse and keyboard, turning it into a central hub for all your peripherals. All of this is wrapped up in a minimalistic, aluminum design that’ll blend in with any setup.

This deal won’t stick around long, so swing by and check it out while you can.

Jon Bitner on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)