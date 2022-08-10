Streamline Your Desktop With This 13-In-1 USB Hub

One of the easiest ways to simplify your desktop setup is by adding a USB-C hub. These nifty gadgets give you an easy way to connect your laptop to external storage, monitors, peripherals, and more without the need for lengthy cables. And right now, this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI is on sale for just $60--making it an enticing option.

13-in-1 Docking Station With Dual HDMI $60 (was $70) This docking station connects to your laptop through USB-C, meaning older laptops that lack full USB-C support won’t be compatible without an adapter. The dock comes with (surprise!) 13 ports, which lets you make the following connections: 2x HDMI ports

3x USB 3.0

1x USB 2.0

1x USB-C PD Charging

1x SD card

1x TF card

1x VGA port

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x 3.5 AUX port See at GameSpot Deals

All those ports give you the ability to set up a three-monitor display--one that your laptop can quickly disconnect from when you need to hit the road. The dock is also fast enough to support your mouse and keyboard, turning it into a central hub for all your peripherals. All of this is wrapped up in a minimalistic, aluminum design that’ll blend in with any setup.

This deal won’t stick around long, so swing by and check it out while you can.