Streamline Your Desktop With This 13-In-1 USB Hub
The device offers 13 inputs and can support a triple-monitor setup.
One of the easiest ways to simplify your desktop setup is by adding a USB-C hub. These nifty gadgets give you an easy way to connect your laptop to external storage, monitors, peripherals, and more without the need for lengthy cables. And right now, this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI is on sale for just $60--making it an enticing option.
13-in-1 Docking Station With Dual HDMI
$60 (was $70)
This docking station connects to your laptop through USB-C, meaning older laptops that lack full USB-C support won’t be compatible without an adapter. The dock comes with (surprise!) 13 ports, which lets you make the following connections:
- 2x HDMI ports
- 3x USB 3.0
- 1x USB 2.0
- 1x USB-C PD Charging
- 1x SD card
- 1x TF card
- 1x VGA port
- 1x Gigabit Ethernet
- 1x 3.5 AUX port
All those ports give you the ability to set up a three-monitor display--one that your laptop can quickly disconnect from when you need to hit the road. The dock is also fast enough to support your mouse and keyboard, turning it into a central hub for all your peripherals. All of this is wrapped up in a minimalistic, aluminum design that’ll blend in with any setup.
This deal won’t stick around long, so swing by and check it out while you can.
