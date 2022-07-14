Stray's New Merch Is An Accessory Line For Your Cat

Get a harness or backpack for your furry companion.

By on

Comments

Stray publisher Annapurna Interactive has collaborated with Travel Cat to release a Stray-themed limited-edition cat travel backpack and harness. It's gaming merch for your cat! That is, if you can get your cat to get into the backpack or wear the harness (tricky business).

The Stray Travel cat backpack is $140 and can fit up to a 25lb cat. It's a neon and charcoal bubble backpack, inspired by the cyberpunk colors in Stray. The Stray harness and leash is $40 and is a replica of the one worn by the feline protagonist in-game. Both the neck and chest strap are adjustable, and the leash is six feet long.

Click To Unmute
  1. Bayonetta 3 Finally Gets A Release Date
  2. Bayonetta 3 - Release Date Reveal Trailer
  3. Chivalry 2 Tenosian Invasion Update Developer Diary
  4. Coming Soon - The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth
  5. NARAKA BLADEPOINT Through The Fire Mode Introduction
  6. Nilah Champion Spotlight | Gameplay - League of Legends
  7. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader New Developer Diary
  8. Mato Anomalies - Announcement Trailer
  9. SEGA Genesis Mini 2 | Promotional Video
  10. Evil Dead: The Game | Army of Darkness Update
  11. Collected Miscellany - "Shikanoin Heizou: Hurricane Breakthrough" | Genshin Impact
  12. The Division Resurgence - How Well Does It Work On Mobile?

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Everything to Know About Stray

Speaking from personal experience, easing your cat into a backpack or harness requires patience and a gradual process. Some cats, depending on their personality, may never be comfortable exploring the world in a harness and leash. To find out how to train your cat to wear a harness from experts, tune in for Stray's launch party on July 21 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

The estimated ship date for the first drop of both the backpack and harness is August 31, and the second drop is in September.

Stray releases July 19 on PC, PS4, and PS5. It'll be free for players with the PS Plus extra and premium tiers.

Best PS3 Games To Stream On PlayStation Plus Premium
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stray
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)