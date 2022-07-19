Stray Is (Naturally) A Big Hit With Cats

Stray has officially arrived today, giving fans an opportunity to play as a digital version of nature's perfect purring machine. As the titular stray cat lost in a strange city inhabited by robots, it'll be up to you to help the feline find its way home and avoid crossing paths with merciless androids.

To celebrate the launch of Stray, people have taken to social media to show off their own household cats just before they start playing. From mischievous kittens to chonky big boys, Twitter alone is full of four-legged Stray fans. Several GameSpot staff members have shared pictures of their own cats observing Stray in action, and we've rounded up a few more below.

Just like the game, each cat is also deserving of a top score of around 11/10. Why? Because they're all good cats, Brent. If that's not enough cat-focused content for you, you can also check out our feature on the best video game cats and the Twitter account Cats Watching Stray for more paw-sitive content.

Had some very curious spectators while playing Stray this weekend. Don’t worry they signed the embargo too pic.twitter.com/RzH2fyRhHs — Alessandro Barbosa (@CaptionBarbosa) July 19, 2022

My cats don’t usually pay attention to video games, but for some reason, they really like Stray 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PeiNXsYkRj — Dr. Ashley Godbold 🎮👩‍💻👩‍🏫 (@ashleygodbold) July 19, 2022

Here’s is the only review for Stray that you need. Stick this in your marketing, @A_i pic.twitter.com/ZyCX4DGhA2 — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) July 19, 2022

The Peanut review of Stray is in, @A_i pic.twitter.com/DXHQmDn3df — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) July 19, 2022

@CatsWatchStray Not pictured: the many game over screens I endured because she kept trying to get at the Zurks on the screen in the middle of a conflict 🥲 pic.twitter.com/PDijagVCjE — Lorekeeper ⚔️ Jack, PhD (@cobaltCorvidae) July 19, 2022

@CatsWatchStray Lara can't take her eyes off the screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/w2qMUcLRlm — KevinCroft (@KevinCroft96) July 19, 2022

Playing Stray and my cat Luna is absolutely riveted pic.twitter.com/5R4Ev2wbXF — Johnny Chiodini (@johnneh) July 19, 2022

In case you missed it, GameSpot's Stray review scored the game an impressive 9/10. "Stray, an adventure-puzzle game where you play as a cat, manages not only to delight in its presentation but also in the many ways it eschews common puzzle mechanics to focus on the abilities and limitations of its protagonist," Alessandro Barbosa wrote. "It's a consistently satisfying adventure with a charming story about companionship that rarely misses a beat across its well-paced runtime."

If you're interested, Stray is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can also download the game right meow, as part of that subscription service's catalog.