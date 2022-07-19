Stray Is (Naturally) A Big Hit With Cats

Move over Heathcliff, Stray's feline hero is the new top cat in town.

Stray has officially arrived today, giving fans an opportunity to play as a digital version of nature's perfect purring machine. As the titular stray cat lost in a strange city inhabited by robots, it'll be up to you to help the feline find its way home and avoid crossing paths with merciless androids.

To celebrate the launch of Stray, people have taken to social media to show off their own household cats just before they start playing. From mischievous kittens to chonky big boys, Twitter alone is full of four-legged Stray fans. Several GameSpot staff members have shared pictures of their own cats observing Stray in action, and we've rounded up a few more below.

Just like the game, each cat is also deserving of a top score of around 11/10. Why? Because they're all good cats, Brent. If that's not enough cat-focused content for you, you can also check out our feature on the best video game cats and the Twitter account Cats Watching Stray for more paw-sitive content.

In case you missed it, GameSpot's Stray review scored the game an impressive 9/10. "Stray, an adventure-puzzle game where you play as a cat, manages not only to delight in its presentation but also in the many ways it eschews common puzzle mechanics to focus on the abilities and limitations of its protagonist," Alessandro Barbosa wrote. "It's a consistently satisfying adventure with a charming story about companionship that rarely misses a beat across its well-paced runtime."

If you're interested, Stray is available on PC, PS4, and PS5. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can also download the game right meow, as part of that subscription service's catalog.

