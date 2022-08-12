Stray Dominates The Top Spots For PSN's Most-Downloaded Games In July

Sony has announced which games were most-downloaded on the PlayStation Store for July, with Stray dominating across both the PS4 and PS5.

Everyone's favorite cat game Stray is the most-downloaded game in the US and Canada for both PS4 and PS5, whereas in the EU it comes in second place behind F1 22 on PS5, and in third place behind F1 22 and Minecraft on PS4. Grand Theft Auto V is also the second most-downloaded game on PS5 in the US and Canada, taking third place on PS4.

Other games features in the top 10 games for July on PS5 include NBA 2K22 in third place, The Quarry in fifth place, Elden Ring in eighth place, and Call of Duty: Vanguard in 10th place.

Things are looking a bit different in the EU for the top 10 games for July on PS5, with Grand Theft Auto V in third place, NBA 2K22 in fifth place, FIFA 22 in eight place, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in 10th place.

For PSVR, things look pretty similar in Canada, the US, and the EU, with Beat Saber in first, Job simulator in third, and Swordsman VR in third.

And for free-to-play games across PS5 and PS4, the newly released Multiversus came out on top in US and Canada, taking the second place spot in Europe, just behind Fall Guys.

You can check out the full list of games over on the PlayStation blog, or check out the top 10 in each region and platform below.

PlayStation Top Monthly Downloads - June 2022

PlayStation 5

US/ Canada

Stray Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 F1 22 The Quarry Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order MLB The Show 22 Elden Ring Among Us Call of Duty: Vanguard

Europe

F1 22 Stray Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order NBA 2K22 Among Us The Quarry FIFA 22 Far Cry 6 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PlayStation 4

US/ Canada

Stray Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge Gang Beasts Cuphead Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 Need for Speed Heat

Europe

F1 22 Minecraft Stray Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 The Crew 2 EA Sports UFC 4 Need for Speed Heat Red Dead Redemption 2

PlayStation VR Games

US/ Canada

Beat Saber Job Simulator Swordsman VR Rock and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Superhot VR Creed: Rise to Glory Arizona Sunshine Gorn Astro Bot Rescue Mission The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners

Europe

Beat Saber Job Simulator Swordsman VR Rock and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Superhot VR Sniper Elite VR Arizona Sunshine Gorn Creed: Rise to Glory Gun Club VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 and PS4)

US/ Canada

Multiversus Fall Guys Fortnite Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Genshin Impact Rec Room Destiny 2 Brawlhalla

Europe