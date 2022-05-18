Stray Blade Is A New Action RPG Coming to PC And Consoles In 2023

During 505 Games' first-ever digital showcase, the publisher revealed its new action RPG, Stray Blade, will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Developed by Point Blank Games, the studio behind the 2017 turn-based strategy game Shock Tactics, Stray Blade will follow the player as a rogue adventurer exploring the Valley of Acrea with their companion, the Xhinnon wolf Boji. Players will be set on the path to "unveil the history of the forgotten valley and master the powers of the three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn land."

505 Games released the gameplay trailer during the event, showcasing the game's third-person combat while various enemies and environments are depicted. Stray Blade will have a full combat control system that allows quick reactions and precise attacks, as well as boss fights in the form of God-Kings. Once defeated, the player will be able to harvest their powers and use them to their benefit.

The RPG will also have a full progression system and both the adventurer and Boji will have separate talent trees. The adventurer is a fighter who gains experience through battle, whereas Boji is a craftsman who increases his experience by finding pieces of ancient lore.

Stray Blade was originally announced last year and was scheduled for a 2022 release, although 505 went quiet on development updates until now.

Right now, those interested are able to register for the Stray Blade Beta and will be among the first players to check out the RPG. All Beta testers will also be featured in the game credits. Fans can also head over to Steam and wishlist the game, but a concrete release date has yet to be confirmed.