Stranger Things Season 2: New Details And Images Revealed

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix this month, and anticipation is high for the return of the '80s-set sci-fi horror show. So far all we've seen is a short teaser and a few images, but now Entertainment Weekly have revealed a new batch of images, as well as some more information about what fans can expect from the second season.

Creators Matt and Ross spoke to EW and explained that the show was going to be officially titled Stranger Things 2, despite some initial resistance from Netflix. "When we started describing it as a sequel, Netflix was like, 'Don't do that, because sequels are known to be bad,'" said Matt. "I was like, 'Yes, but what about T2 and Aliens and Toy Story 2 and Godfather II?'"

Image credit: EW

Shaun Levy, who has directed episodes in both seasons, also said that Netflix were also dealing with the new season like it was a big movie. "Everything the way Netflix is approaching the marketing, the publicity, the licensing, the merchandising, those are all closer to a feature film tentpole franchise model than a second season of a television series," he said. "It's definitely daunting. The love for this show is so rabid."

In terms of the content, unsurprisingly the Duffers are giving little away. However, they did reveal that the new monster would be name the "shadow monster." Ross said: "It's all connected to this singular threat, which is tied into this shape that Will sees in the sky. Each episode is building on the last one. It gets much crazier than it ever got in Season 1."

Last month, it was confirmed that Stranger Things will return for Season 3, and that the Duffers are also planning to make Season 4 the final one. Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix on October 27.