Stranger Things Producer On Why You Won't See Many Deleted Scenes From Season 2

Ever since deleted scenes started appearing on DVDs in the late 1990s, fans have loved seeing what was cut from their favorite movies and TV shows. The new season of Stranger Things hit Netflix last week--so how much of Season 2 ended up on the cutting-room floor?

Producer Shawn Levy has revealed that there are in fact very few deleted scenes from the new season. Levy told Collider that creators Matt and Ross Duffer simply don't write scenes that aren't needed for the plot. Warning, spoilers below!

"It's really interesting because in a given two-hour movie there's usually at least half an hour of scenes that get cut," Levy said. "On Stranger Things, both seasons, because the Duffers write and rewrite and rewrite, they just like hammer this material so rigorously before it ever shoots that everything has a purpose.

"They also don't believe in scenes that aren't plot necessary. So you'll notice there's very few scenes--even like a delicious treat like Billy flirting with Karen Wheeler, it serves a purpose; he's trying to get information from her. So because the Duffers like all scenes to anchor into plot and necessity, it means there's very, very, very few deleted scenes."

While Netflix are very secretive about viewing figures for their shows, we do know that Stranger Things 2 had a huge audience in its first week on the service. According to estimates released by ratings company Nielsen, the show's premiere episode averaged almost 16 million views during its first three days.

That's a lot of viewers, even for a TV show as popular as Stranger Things. According to Netflix's most recently published numbers, the service has over 52 million American subscribers--meaning right around 30 percent of subscribers watched Stranger Things 2. In addition, if you binge-watched the entire season, you're not alone. Nielsen estimates that 361,000 people watched every single episode on the first day of release. However, it is worth Nielsen estimates figures through surveys and other unpublished metrics, and Netflix have released no official numbers.

In other news, we noticed a ton of '80s references in Stranger Things 2, which we put together into a gallery. PlayStation 4 is also getting a Stranger Things VR experience; check out the first trailer here.