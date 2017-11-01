Stranger Things Hilariously Parodied By WWE's Breezango

With Season 2 of Stranger Things now on Netflix, everyone is talking about the world of the Upside-Down, and that includes the WWE. This past Tuesday on Smackdown Live, Tyler Breeze and Fandango, better known as the tag team Breezango, parodied Stranger Things during their weekly comedic segment "The Fashion Files."

In the video, Fandango and Tyler Breeze are joined by The Ascension and Tye Dillinger as they appear as the characters Jim Hopper, Eleven, and Barb from Stranger Things. Breezango is on a mission to find their next tag team opponents, and much like hit Netflix series, it gets a little spooky and mysterious.

Recently, the team has parodied the Blair Witch Project, Pulp Fiction, and Reservoir Dogs on the Tuesday night program, but their biggest hit of the year came from their segment titled "Fashion Peaks," a Twin Peaks parody, which gained national attention. The duo thought that reaction was pretty cool, when we talked to them at a WWE 2K18 event last month.

"People like it, you know, it brings an outside audience that kinda draws their attention to, 'What are these guys doing?'" Fandango told GameSpot. "Whether they see the clip on YouTube or whatever. Even, actually, the main actor from Twin Peaks... They get it. They think it's cool that we're kinda spoofing them."

We recently had Breezango at the GameSpot office and had them create a wrestler in WWE 2K18 to take on our creation, which you can watch here. You can watch all of the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix, and we have reviews of every single episode.