Stranger Things Drum Cover Makes The Upside Down Heavy

Drummer Andrew Fleming, who performed with Islander on tour with Korn, Stone Sour, and Skillet recently, is back with his latest cover. While the bulk of his past work has focused on video games, this one is for the Stranger Things main theme. It's a timely video, as the much-anticipated Season 2 premiered on Friday, October 27.

The Stranger Things main theme is eerie and ominous, and with the drums added on top, it gets heavier and fuller. It's good, in an unexpected way. Watch and listen for yourself:

Fleming wrote and performed the arrangement for this cover, while the audio was recorded and mixed by Mason Bayne. Bayne also filmed and edited the video.

If you like what you see, you can support Fleming's Patreon or buy merch here. You can check out all of Fleming's videos on his AF Drums YouTube page.

