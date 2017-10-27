Stranger Things DLC Brings The Upside Down To Minecraft

Stranger Things Season 2 is finally streaming on Netflix. To celebrate the occasion, a brand-new DLC pack will bring the Upside Down into everyone's favorite sandbox title, Minecraft.

While you're settling in to watch the latest season, this new skin pack will let you have your own terrifying adventures with the Demogorgon--in a more blocky, pixelated form, at least. The pack includes skins for every major face in the series from Season 1 and some from Season 2, which may include potential spoilers.

Above are only a small taste of the characters that are included in the DLC. If you'd like to see all of the characters, head on over to the official website.

And of course, just like the show, this DLC is available now. Those playing on Bedrock Platforms can snag it for 420 coins in the Marketplace, or on consoles and other platforms for $3. If you're looking for even more spooky gaming fun in Minecraft and beyond, be sure to check out all the Halloween events we know about.