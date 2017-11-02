Stranger Things 2 Was Watched By One Third Of All US Netflix Subscribers

The second season of Stranger Things was released on Netflix last Friday, and it's apparently already been a huge hit. According to estimates released by ratings company Nielsen, the show's premiere episode averaged almost 16 million views during its firs three days.

That's a lot of viewers, even for a TV show as popular as Stranger Things. According to Netflix's most recently published numbers, the service has over 52 million American subscribers--meaning right around 30 percent of subscribers watched Stranger Things 2. In addition, if you binge-watched the entire season, you're not alone. Nielsen estimates that 361,000 people watched every single episode on the first day of release.

Of course, these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt. Netflix is notoriously guarded about its viewership numbers; Nielsen estimates them through surveys and other unpublished metrics. Nonetheless, these numbers are probably at least in the ballpark of the real viewership, meaning that Stranger Things 2 is quite the success for Netflix.

In other news, we noticed a ton of '80s references in Stranger Things Season 2, which we put together into a gallery. PlayStation 4 is also getting a Stranger Things VR experience; check out the first trailer here.