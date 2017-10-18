Stranger Things 2 Tweets May Have Spoiled Major Twist

The following contains potential Stranger Things 2 spoilers.

With a little over a week before the arrival of Stranger Things 2 on Netflix, has the series given away a major spoiler on social media? It's entirely possible thanks to the show's social strategy heading into the new episodes.

Since the beginning of October, the show's official Twitter account has been sharing tiny spoilers with specific fans online, ranging from Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-executive producer Megan Ganz. On the surface, the spoilers give away practically nothing.

For the most part, they cover territory that's already been revealed in the trailers. Noah Schnapp poses the question, "You can take Will out of the Upside Down, but can you take the Upside Down out of Will?" Clearly, you can't. That's been a focal point for just about everything seen from Season 2 thus far. Meanwhile, Joe Keery suggests his character--Steve--will spend time with someone younger. Given the final trailer for the season showed him hanging out with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), that's an easy leap to make.

This is where things get interesting, though. In a quick video, Caleb McLaughlin teases, "Lucas may find his own Eleven." That could mean many things. The likeliest option is that he gets a crush on a girl, much like his friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard) did on Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in Season 1. What if it means something more, though?

A very interesting video features one of the Duffer brothers--who co-created the series--simply holding up eight fingers. While for most shows, the number eight wouldn't mean much, this is a series where a main character's name is a number. Could there be another child with mental powers about to be unleashed on Hawkins--one literally named Eight?

While that may seen like a bit of a leap, it should be noted that shortly after the video of the Duffer brothers was tweeted out, it was quickly deleted from Twitter. Perhaps Netflix realized they were simply giving too much away before the show's premiere.

The mystery surrounding Stranger Things 2 is only growing deeper. With the possibility of another child that survived the experiments performed at Hawkins Laboratory being introduced, this could be exactly what the gang needs to combat the viciousness being let loose by the Upside Down.

Stranger Things 2 premieres October 27 on Netflix.