Stranger Things 2: Shadows Fall In Final Trailer Before Release

The final tailer for the upcoming second season of Stranger Things has been released. Netflix's acclaimed supernatural drama returns on October 27 and this latest trailer makes Season 2 look every bit as weird and scary as the first one. Check it out above.

Stranger Things Season 2 will see the return of David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, while Paul Reiser and Sean Astin will join the show in new roles.

This trailer follows last week's teaser that revealed most of new season's episode titles. They include "Mad Max," "Trick or Treat Freak," "The Pollywog," "Will the Wise," "Dig Dug," and "The Spy." However, as the teaser reveals, the titles of chapters 8, 9, and 10 remain a secret for now.

Last month, it was confirmed that Stranger Things will return for Season 3. Initially creators Matt and Ross Duffer stated that Season 4 would be the final one; however, last week director Shawn Levy suggested that there could be a fifth season. "Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors' agents," he told Slashfilm. "The truth is we're definitely going four seasons and there's very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."