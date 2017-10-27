Stranger Things 2 Gets Funko Pop Toys Including New Eleven And Ghostbusters Costumes

Stranger Things 2 has finally arrived and it's time to celebrate. How do you properly mark such an occasion, though? A new collection of Funko Pop figures based on the series, of course. The toy company has released images from their third wave of vinyl figures from the Netflix series.

The new figures are all pulled directly from Season 2 of Stranger Things, embracing the Halloween spirit of the new episodes. The collection features Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in their Ghostbusters costumes from the new season, complete with proton packs, bags of candy, and a ghost trap for Dustin. Joining them is a new version of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), with an updated look.

Will's mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) and new kid in school Max (Sadie Sink), a character introduced in Stranger Things 2, round out the new wave. As with many Funko collections, there's also a rarity included with these new figures. An alternate version of Max, complete with the Michael Myers costume she wears trick-or-treating in the new season, are available exclusively at Hot Topic.

The new wave of Stranger Things Funko Pop figures are out now. Their arrival comes on the heels of several exciting Pop announcements, including new figures from the James Bond franchise, WWE, and DuckTales, just to name a few.

For more Stranger Things coverage, check out GameSpot's hub for the streaming series, where you can find episode reviews, videos, theories, and more. Stranger Things 2 is available on Netflix now.