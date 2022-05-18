Stranger of Paradise's Game-Breaking Hair Has Been Fixed On PC

A new patch for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has added several new technical fixes to the PC version of the game, including a fix for the resource-heavy hair that could tank performance.

This issue cropped up shortly after Stranger in Paradise launched, and as modders discovered, the best solution to avoid a single-digit frame rate was to remove hair entirely.

"Models for hair and fur associated with important characters have been revised to improve performance," the update notes read.

Beyond an improvement in hair-rendering technology, a Battle Simulator mission has been added to the game and will give you a chance to test out new character jobs and equipment. Anti-aliasing has been adjusted, save cubes will appear in certain side quests, and other issues have been addressed.

"Stranger of Paradise is mostly a more focused version of Final Fantasy that shows some different directions for the series from its traditional games, even if those directions take it down paths that are sometimes a bit... stranger," Phil Hornshaw said in GameSpot's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Version 1.04 Update Notes

PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC-specific Fixes

Anti-aliasing algorithms have been adjusted to mitigate the occurrence of "jaggies."

Similar adjustments for Xbox One to be implemented at a later date.

Added Functionality

The side mission "Battle Simulator" has been added to the "???" location in the south of Cornelia. This side mission can be used to try out jobs, equipment, and abilities you have obtained.

A feature to adjust the display of ally effects has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to hide certain visual effects of allies.

A "Confirm Equipment Optimization" category has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to enable a confirmation screen before implementing the set determined by Optimize Equipment.

An "Ally Battle Sets Only" category has been added to Optimize Equipment in System Settings.

Adjustments

The amount of anima crystals that can be acquired in CHAOS difficulty missions has been adjusted.

The inventory limit for crafting materials, anima shards, and anima crystals has been revised to 9,999.

Follow-up attacks after using soul shield are now directed at the lock-on target.

Models for hair and fur associated with important characters have been revised to improve performance.

Cubes have been added to the following side missions:

Ebon Memories: The Tragic Cynic

Ebon Memories: The Truthseeker

Ebon Memories: The Yearner

Ebon Memories: The Power-Hungry

Ebon Memories: The Guided

Visibility has been improved within the "???" field location north of the Chaos Shrine.

When entering a room during multiplayer and the mission could not be joined due to reasons such as the host being engaged in a boss battle, the mission can now be joined automatically after finishing preparations.

Resolved Issues

Other various bug fixes.