Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's Final Trailer Features Frank Sinatra

The final trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has arrived, providing fans with almost five minutes of footage that mainly focuses on the game's story and characters. While the trailer has a lot to show ahead of Stranger of Paradise's March 18 release date, most people are hung up on its eccentric music choices, with Frank Sinatra's My Way coming in towards the end of the trailer.

Team Ninja's spin-off Final Fantasy game is designed to be an alternate retelling of the story of the original Final Fantasy, which sees four Warriors of Light going into battle against the forces of Chaos. The first part of the new trailer reintroduces the game's main heroes, as well as showing off brief clips and combat footage from the game's bosses, the four fiends of Chaos.

The second half of the trailer veers into more unexpected territory when Frank Sinatra's My Way comes into play, over an extended shot of protagonist Jack Garland standing in a golden wheat field. The rest of the trailer focuses on Jack, hinting at his past and teasing his present relationships with the game's other main characters.

This isn't the first time one of Stranger of Paradise has spurred discussion over its oddball music choices. One of the cutscenes included in last October's demo showed Jack blasting a Limp Bizkit-esque rock song from his phone while making an abrupt exit from a cutscene.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins will release on March 18 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. From everything we've seen of the game so far, Stranger of Paradise is a big departure from the usual Final Fantasy formula. For more on the upcoming game, check out Gamespot writer Phil Hornshaw's impressions from the game's second, extended demo last October.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
