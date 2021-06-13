Square Enix E3 Wrapup Sea of Thieves Update GOTG Reveal Trailer Starfield Release Date Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Far Cry 6 Trailer

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's Demo Is Out, But You Can't Play It

The PlayStation 5 demo is currently unplayable--it cites that "the data is corrupted."

Unfortunately, it looks like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's PS5 demo may be corrupted. The demo launched following Square Enix's E3 2021 press conference, but some folks haven't been able to actually play it.

Once you download the demo, you may be greeted by the following message: "Can't continue using this game or app. The data is corrupted. Delete it from your PS5, and then download it again from your library."

We're not the only ones facing this issue. On Twitter, Nibel and IGN's Matt Kim have posted that they have also gotten this message after trying to download and play the Origin demo.

In a tweet, developer Team Ninja says that it is aware of the issues and is working to resolve them. This demo is only available for a limited time (it's live until June 24, 7:59PM PT) so hopefully a fix is coming sooner rather than later.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin injects a more Nioh-like gameplay formula into the Final Fantasy universe. In a press release, creative producer Tetsuya Nomura said, "While it is Final Fantasy, it feels different--but there's no doubt that the blood of Final Fantasy runs through its veins. We've undertaken the challenge of finding this difficult middle ground for this mature and stylish title. We need a little time until we're able to complete it, and while the battle system is a bloody one, it does link to the story, so I hope you'll use this opportunity to give it a try."

