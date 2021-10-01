How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Fifa 22 Review October PS Plus Games
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Announced, New Demo Out Now

Square Enix's new Final Fantasy game will arrive in March 2022.

By on

Team Ninja's new Final Fantasy game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, will launch in March 2022. Square Enix announced during its Tokyo Game Show livestream that the game will arrive on March 18 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One.

Additionally, a second demo was announced--and it is out right now. The demo will be available until October 11, and Square Enix will also send a survey to participants asking for their feedback.

GameSpot's Phil Hornshaw played the second demo and wrote about the extensive job system that gives you a ton of tactical combat options.

"My impression from the second demo of Stranger of Paradise is that its combat and systems are fun to play with and interestingly responsive, building a uniquely Final Fantasy take on some of the things we've seen from other big action games, like Nioh," Hornshaw wrote. "But there's also a lot to parse here, and it can get confusing. That said, this spin on Final Fantasy mechanics and combat is a fascinating one, and I enjoyed pummeling my way through various enemies and tough bosses. It's a Final Fantasy game where it feels like your strategic choices are just as important as your quick reflexes in combat, and while everything you know about Final Fantasy makes Stranger of Paradise feel familiar, there's a lot more going on under the surface of what we've seen so far."

