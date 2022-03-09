Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC Requirements Are Very Modest

You won't need much PC power to help you defeat chaos in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

By on

Comments

With its March 18 release date quickly approaching, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin publisher Square Enix has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the game if you plan to play it on that platform.

Jack Garland's journey will see him tangle with plenty of chaos along the way in battles that require some fast reflexes in this Team Ninja-developed game, but the hardware requirements are quite forgiving. If your PC is on par with the best hardware of 2016 and you don't mind making a few graphical concessions, you should be good to go.

Click To Unmute
  1. 12 Minutes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Gameplay
  2. GTA V on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Price Revealed | GameSpot News
  3. PlayStation State of Play | March 9, 2022 Livestream
  4. Elden Ring: Every Sacred Tear Location
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Everything To Know
  6. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Overview Trailer + Demo Available Now
  7. Disgaea 6 Complete - Character Trailer
  8. Duraludon Character Spotlight | Pokémon UNITE
  9. The Story of Azami | Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  10. Rogue Company - Cinematic Teaser | Rambo King Cobra
  11. Wunderling DX - Launch Trailer
  12. Shadow Warrior 3 | Behind the Schemes

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 35 Minutes Of Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Trial PS5 Gameplay

Older AMD Radeon and Nvidia GPUs will do fine, but it's worth noting that Square Enix didn't specify what level of performance the minimum settings are aimed at achieving.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin PC Specifications

Minimum

  • Windows 10 64-bit
  • AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-6700
  • 8 GB RAM
  • AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce 1060 6 GB
  • 80 GB storage space
  • DirectX compatible sound card and DirectX 9.0c

Recommended

  • Windows 10 64-bit
  • AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-8700
  • 16 GB RAM
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super
  • 80GB storage space
  • DirectX compatible sound card and DirectX 9.0c

While Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has an ultimately serious tone as it charts Garland's quest to destroy chaos, the game has also shown off a sillier side in marketing materials lately. There's the recent gameplay video that confirmed Garland's fondness for Butt Rock, while the last trailer committed fully to sampling Frank Sinatra's iconic My Way song.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PS4 and Xbox One this month. For more on the upcoming game and how it plays like a Ninja Gaiden version of Dark Souls, check out our impressions of the Strangers of Paradise demo that released last October.

Some new content for the game might also be shown off in tonight's State of Play event that's focused on Japanese-developed games, as a new demo for the game will also be available soon.

Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)