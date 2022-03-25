Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's PC Performance Is Being Ruined By Gorgeous Hair

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has had some major issues since it launched on PC this month, but modders have found a way to improve the game. It turns out that all you need to ensure a stable experience, is to break out some hairclippers.

As Twitter user AkiraJkr discovered via PC Gamer, hair results in the game's performance tanking and dropping frame rates to the single digits.

To fix this problem, Reddit user MorrisonGamer created a tool that gives everyone a haircut, essentially making the entire cast look like a Dr Evil group cosplay.

It's worth noting that Stranger of Paradise's PC performance is the result of more than just unruly hair. Resolution and visual issues stem from poorly-optimized character models, with one enemy in particular having an unnecessary number of polygons in its design. As pointed out in a ResetEra thread and on Twitter, a single bat has triple the polygons of Kiyru Kazuma's model in Yakuza 0.

FF Origins Strangers of Paradise seemingly has a lot of framerate (and resolution/visual) issues (especially on consoles), it's because their models are genuinely the worst optimized thing I've ever seen, including stuff like 30mb geometry for (some) common enemies. pic.twitter.com/IeZTg5QSMs — DeathChaos (@DeathChaos25) March 19, 2022

If you're playing the Final Fantasy spin-off on console--where it has much smoother performance--we've got you covered with some helpful tips to get you started on a journey where Jack Garland's trendy hair is fortunately safe. The game has received a mixed reception so far, although most critics agree that Stranger of Paradise is a charming spin-off that fully embraces its silliness.

"Stranger of Paradise is mostly a more focused version of Final Fantasy that shows some different directions for the series from its traditional games, even if those directions take it down paths that are sometimes a bit... stranger," Phil Hornshaw said in GameSpot's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review.