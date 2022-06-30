Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC Expansion Launches On July 20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's next DLC will launch on July 20 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, bringing a familiar hero to the Team Ninja game.

Available to owners of the season pass, Trials of the Dragon King adds new jobs, weapons, accessories, and a category of equipment to experiment with, as well as new areas, stories, and challenges.

As seen in the trailer, the Warrior of Light will also challenge players alongside his comrades from the original Final Fantasy game. Two other missions--Wanderer of the Rift and Different future--will also be available to play. You can see the content in the brief video below and not get Rickrolled by Konami's website, as RPGSite's Alex Donaldson pointed out.

The Final Fantasy spin-off had a rocky launch on PC earlier this year thanks to some misbehaving hair that tanked performance on that platform, but those issues have been addressed since then.

"Stranger of Paradise is mostly a more focused version of Final Fantasy that shows some different directions for the series from its traditional games, even if those directions take it down paths that are sometimes a bit... stranger," Phil Hornshaw said in GameSpot's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin review.