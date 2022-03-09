Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Arrives Today

After being leaked, a new PS4 and PS5 demo for the upcoming RPG was confirmed during State of Play.

By and on

Comments

Following a leak that suggested it was on the way, a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo is officially launching today on PS4 and PS5. The news was confirmed during the State of Play stream; given the PlayStation-centric focus of the event, there was no word on whether it will also arrive for Xbox or PC.

The demo will allow players to go through the first three stages, ending at the Western Keep. Multiplayer is supported, and notably, save data can be carried over to the full game, letting you get a head start on the experience to come.

Click To Unmute
  1. Rocket League Season 6 Gameplay Trailer
  2. Pokemon Go - Get ready for March Community Day!
  3. ELDEN RING - Exploration
  4. Evil Dead: The Game - Kandarian Demon Gameplay Trailer
  5. 12 Minutes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Gameplay
  6. GTA V on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Price Revealed | GameSpot News
  7. Trek To Yomi Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  8. The Diofield Chronicle Reveal Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  9. Valkyrie Elysium Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  10. Forspoken Gameplay Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  11. Ghostwire Tokyo | Sony State of Play March 2022
  12. Exoprimal Trailer | Sony State of Play 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer

GameSpot took a look at the second Stranger of Paradise demo and focused on appraising the game's job system. Phil Hornshaw commented, "My impression from the second demo of Stranger of Paradise is that its combat and systems are fun to play with and interestingly responsive, building a uniquely Final Fantasy take on some of the things we've seen from other big action games, like Nioh."

Stranger of Paradise will take cues from the very first Final Fantasy game. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by IGN), Nomura stated, "[It] is not a direct continuation to FF1’s story, but a new story inspired by it."

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch on March 18 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)