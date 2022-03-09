Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Arrives Today

Following a leak that suggested it was on the way, a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo is officially launching today on PS4 and PS5. The news was confirmed during the State of Play stream; given the PlayStation-centric focus of the event, there was no word on whether it will also arrive for Xbox or PC.

The demo will allow players to go through the first three stages, ending at the Western Keep. Multiplayer is supported, and notably, save data can be carried over to the full game, letting you get a head start on the experience to come.

GameSpot took a look at the second Stranger of Paradise demo and focused on appraising the game's job system. Phil Hornshaw commented, "My impression from the second demo of Stranger of Paradise is that its combat and systems are fun to play with and interestingly responsive, building a uniquely Final Fantasy take on some of the things we've seen from other big action games, like Nioh."

Stranger of Paradise will take cues from the very first Final Fantasy game. In an interview with Famitsu (translated by IGN), Nomura stated, "[It] is not a direct continuation to FF1’s story, but a new story inspired by it."

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch on March 18 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.