Stoner's Delight DLC Leaked For CoD: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

Pot-smokers have a holiday to look forward to in April with 4/20, and Activision is once again honoring the day with special DLC for Call of Duty. This year, Activision is releasing a "Stoner's Delight" DLC pack for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, according to a leak.

This new store bundle was discovered recently in the game's files. As you can see, the DLC is said to bring a variety of hash-themed content to the game, including the "Kushwacked" operator skin, as well as the "Homegrown" and "Big Smoke" weapon blueprints. There is also a "Rolling Leaf" charm, a "Kush Keeper" watch, and more.

4/20 bundle found in Warzone & Cold War files.

(Via @CODTracker) pic.twitter.com/OiP1cn2iiF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 31, 2021

There have been weed camos and other content themed around the special herb in Call of Duty for years, so it's no surprise to see the leafy tradition continue with Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The Stoner's Delight DLC will reportedly cost 2400 Call of Duty Points when it's released, which will presumably be sometime around April 20.

As for what's new in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone right now, the games just recently added the Season 2 Reloaded update, which brings new maps, weapon balance changes, and lots more to the popular games. Meanwhile, 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received a surprise update that added the fan-favorite Killhouse map.

In other news, a recent leak revealed that 2021's Call of Duty game is called Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it's a World War II-set shooter from Sledgehammer Games. Activision has yet to formally announce the game, but that could happen soon if historical trends continue.