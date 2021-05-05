Stonefly Will Launch June 1; New Trailer Showcases Bug-Sized Mech Combat Combos

Developer Flight School Studio and Publisher MWM Interactive have announced that Stonefly will be launching on June 1. Additionally, Flight School and MWM released the first entry in a series about how Stonefly works--this first video details combat combos.

"Our small team set out to create something visually unique and mechanically original with Stonefly and we think players are going to love following Annika's journey and gliding around the world we've created," Flight School Studio game director Bohdon Sayre said in a press release.

In an interview, Stonefly creative director Adam Volker told me that Flight School enjoys making games that fit its brand of peculiarity. Stonefly definitely seems to fit that bill; much like Flight School's previous games (like Creature in the Well), Stonefly is an intriguingly difficult game to define.

"We always challenge ourselves to put stakes in the ground outside the norm, and MWM Interactive have been a great partner to allow us the creative freedom to take risks and explore new territory," Sayre said in a press release. "Stonefly is an ambitious project, different than anything we've made before, and a game that we are really proud of."

In Stonefly, you play as Annika, a brilliant inventor who accidently loses her father's mech. She leaves home in hopes of finding it, encountering a joining a band of travelling mech pilots. In the world of Stonefly, people are even smaller than bugs, and so they pilot mechs to combat dangerous insects and safely glide through the trees. Stonefly takes inspiration from several different sources, one of which is Super Smash Bros.--in Stonefly, you defeat bugs by knocking them off the stage.

Stonefly is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).