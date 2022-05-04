Stone Cold Steve Austin Declares Breath Of The Wild To Be The Best Zelda Game

The topic of best Legend of Zelda game is one that usually has plenty of fierce discourse attached to it, but former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin may have just settled the debate once and for all. In an upcoming episode of the Broken Skull Sessions the Rattlesnake will interview Cody Rhodes, but Austin set the stage with a series of rapid-fire questions for the former AEW employee.

Austin kicked off the session by asking Rhodes what he considered the best Legend of Zelda game to be, with the American Nightmare answering with Ocarina of Time. Without batting an eyelid, Austin informed Rhodes that he was wrong and that the best Zelda game according to him was in fact Breath of the Wild. You're free to disagree with Austin of course, but good luck telling him that and not being on the receiving end of a Stunner.

30 seconds on the clock. Let's see how many questions @CodyRhodes can answer!

And don't forget to stream the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions with The American Nightmare this Friday exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else!

A WWE Legend who raised hell during the Attitude Era of the sports entertainment company, Austin made his return to the ring at this year's Wrestlemania. In his first match in almost two decades, Austin went one-on-one with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred bout that saw the Texan emerge victorious.

In other wrestling news, the next DLC pack for WWE 2K22 adds Cactus Jack, Vader, and the Boogeyman to the game. Three more packs arrive in June and July, and if you're interested in trying out WWE 2K22, the game has been recently discounted.

"It's a massive step up from 2K20, improving on nearly every aspect of the long-running series," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's WWE 2K22 review. "The in-ring action has been reworked and improved, the variety and quality of its game modes has increased, and there's been a major decrease in the amount of unrelenting glitches afflicting each and every facet of the game."