Stock Up On Steam Games With These Bargain Bundles

Fanatical's Summer Sale is in full swing and arguably the best deals come on PC game bundles. These themed bundles let you get a bunch of Steam games for less than 10 bucks. Many of the options are build-your-own bundles, allowing you to pick and choose which games you want. There are 10 different bundles to choose from right now, and it's certainly possible that more bundles will become available before the Summer Sale ends later this month.

The build-your-own bundles offer the most user choice, of course. The Build Your Own Action Packed Bundle has three tiers: one game for a buck, five games for $3, and 10 games for $5. It includes some pretty good indie games, including Sine Mora EX, CastleStorm, and 10 Second Ninja X. The Build Your Own Epic Quests Bundle is set up the same way and even features Dungeons 2: Complete Edition, which is regularly priced at $40.

Meanwhile, the Build Your Own Slayer Bundle 2 features three games for $5, five for $8, and seven for $10. It includes notable games such as Tropico 5, Tales of the Neon Sea, Horizon Chase Turbo, and Tomb Raider: Anniversary. If you're up for a surprise, the Golden Mystery Bundle costs $10 and comes with 10 random Steam keys.

Also, if you spend at least $10, you'll get to spin a wheel to win bonus games and other prizes. We've listed all of Fanatical's game bundles below, noting the highest tier prices and number of keys you get.

Fanatical Summer Sale game bundles