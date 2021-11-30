Sting To Perform Arcane Soundtrack Live At The Game Awards

The Game Awards has announced its first musical performance for the upcoming December 9 award show, and it's none other than 17-time Grammy Award winning musician Sting.

The one-time front man of The Police, who has continued to have a successful solo career, will perform "What Could Have Been" featuring Ray Chen from the soundtrack of Netflix's animated League of Legends show Arcane live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The song appears in Act 3 of Arcane. Sting's contribution to the Arcane soundtrack puts him in the company of frequent Riot Games collaborators Imagine Dragons, pop-rock band PVRIS, rapper Pusha T, and more.

Arcane has proven to be a big hit for Riot Games and Netflix and will be getting a second season, though when it will be arriving is currently unknown.

More The Game Awards 2021 musical performances will be announced in the leadup to the upcoming show. The list of nominees for The Game Awards were revealed earlier this month, including Game of the Year nominations for games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil: Village, Deathloop and more. More than 40 different games are set to make an appearance during this year's show. This year will also see the return of The Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by composer Lorne Balfe and which in previous years has performed music from various games as part of the show.

The Game Awards will be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook starting at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Thursday, December 9.